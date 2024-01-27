Lincoln National Corp Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $223.91. 191,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,467. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.20. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

