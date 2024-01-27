Lincoln National Corp Has $4.38 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

