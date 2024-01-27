Lincoln National Corp Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $184.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

