Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,579,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

