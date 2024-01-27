Lincoln National Corp Buys 59,384 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,459 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.