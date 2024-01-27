Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 116,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 65,051 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. 703,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,165. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

