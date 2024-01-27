Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. 4,848,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,116. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

