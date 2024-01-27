Lincoln National Corp Acquires 7,117 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

MO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

