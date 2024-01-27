Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 237,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 83,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 13,159,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

