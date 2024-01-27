Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,958 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 227,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,324. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

