Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 3.2%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 53,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 521,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 41,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,447,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,727,196.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MSD Capital L P acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 839,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.