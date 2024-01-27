Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 9,000,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,160,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 178,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

