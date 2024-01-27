Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.
Leonardo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.