Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 541.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.