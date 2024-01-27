Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 479,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 245,243 shares.The stock last traded at $442.60 and had previously closed at $439.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.40.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $55,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

