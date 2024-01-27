Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.00. 133,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.