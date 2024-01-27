Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 440.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.21. 1,111,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

