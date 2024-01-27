Larson Financial Group LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.8% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $883.24. The company had a trading volume of 189,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,388. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $565.22 and a 52-week high of $883.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $825.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

