Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 539 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 792,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,340. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

