Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 671 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6,100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Trex by 39.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Trex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Trex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 359,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,971. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

