Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 162.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

