Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 781,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

