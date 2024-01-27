Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Sells 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$24,600.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LAM stock remained flat at C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,047. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

