Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

