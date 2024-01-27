Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $754.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

