KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.72 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. KOK has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $88,317.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.52 or 0.99969809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00211604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 319.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0070748 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $75,990.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

