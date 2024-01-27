KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $658.78 and last traded at $651.05, with a volume of 196953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.45.
The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA
Institutional Trading of KLA
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.34.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.