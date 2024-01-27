Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) versus Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Critical Survey

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.2%. Kimberly-Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimberly-Clark pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Kimberly-Clark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 1.94 Kimberly-Clark $20.43 billion 2.00 $1.93 billion $5.20 23.30

Profitability

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Kimberly-Clark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark 8.63% 284.06% 12.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Kimberly-Clark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark 3 9 1 0 1.85

Kimberly-Clark has a consensus target price of $130.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Kimberly-Clark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimberly-Clark is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names. Its Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The company's K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. In addition, it sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through e-commerce. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

