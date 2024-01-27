Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 741,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

