Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.56).
In other news, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,255.63 ($85,458.23). 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
