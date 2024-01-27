KeyCorp Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $60.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 4,240,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

