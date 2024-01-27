KeyCorp Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

