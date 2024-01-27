Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,668. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

