Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Price Target to $32.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern States Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SSBK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 7,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $243.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.18. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 22.64%.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 295,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

