Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $64.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 818,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

