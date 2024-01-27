KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KB traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 195,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

