Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,299,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

