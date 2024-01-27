Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE remained flat at $24.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,744. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

