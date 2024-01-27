Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 717 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

