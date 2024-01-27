Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Shares of JLP opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of £169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

