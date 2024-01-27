JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.95

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $696.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,392 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,023,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after buying an additional 1,479,747 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,563,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

