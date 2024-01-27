JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.61

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 26547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

