JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.98

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 689250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.