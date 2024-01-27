JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $81.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCOR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,590. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $76.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $79,563.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $355,319.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,548,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,352.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,650 shares of company stock worth $23,234,166. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 465,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.