JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.35.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$53.40. The company had a trading volume of 696,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The stock has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.76. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.