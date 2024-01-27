Joseph Riemer Sells 2,000 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,502.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $13,442.22.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
