Joseph Riemer Sells 2,000 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,502.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $13,442.22.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.