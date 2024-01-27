Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. 5,591,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,599,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,662,000 after buying an additional 688,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

