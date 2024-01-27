John F. Crowley Sells 55,327 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.34 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after buying an additional 4,751,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

