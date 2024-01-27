JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $293.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

