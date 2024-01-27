JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at $168,540,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FROG opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JFrog by 53.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $14,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 175,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

