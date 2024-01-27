JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 1,200 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,684,426.98.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66.

On Thursday, December 21st, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

